StockNews.com Downgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Buy

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.
Centene Trading Down 3.1 %
CNC stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 3,886,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,371. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.
Insider Transactions at Centene
In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.