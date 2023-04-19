StockNews.com Downgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Buy

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

CNC stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 3,886,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,371. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

