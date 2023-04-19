StockNews.com Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTLT. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Catalent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

