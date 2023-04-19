Stratec (ETR:SBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.30

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €61.30 ($66.63) and last traded at €62.70 ($68.15), with a volume of 10318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €62.00 ($67.39).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is €71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

