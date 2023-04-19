Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $86.60 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $86.60 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.19 or 0.06769700 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,253,859 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.