Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Cap of $85.01 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $85.01 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.45 or 0.06757318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,273,335 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

