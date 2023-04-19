Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

