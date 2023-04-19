Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.5%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58. 60,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 154,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Super Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Super Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.