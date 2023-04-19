Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.5%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58. 60,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 154,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Super Group Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
