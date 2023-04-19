Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.5%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58. 60,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 154,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

About Super Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Super Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.