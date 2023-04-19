Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.68 and last traded at $110.01. Approximately 1,050,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,525,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,623. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

