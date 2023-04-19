SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, April 20th.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SVB Financial Group Stock Down 3.6 %
SIVB opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
