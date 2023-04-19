Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

