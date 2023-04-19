Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Shares Down 2.1%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 484.65%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.15%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.