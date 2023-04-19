TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Up 4.9%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.68 ($8.35) and last traded at €7.61 ($8.27). 1,331,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.25 ($7.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEG. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.93) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.07) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.93.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

