Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 1%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €14.28 ($15.52) and last traded at €14.32 ($15.57). Approximately 7,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.46 ($15.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Takkt alerts:

Takkt Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a market cap of $932.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.50.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.