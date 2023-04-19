TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.
TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.3 %
TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.