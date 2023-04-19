TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,234.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,176,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,203,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

