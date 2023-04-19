Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 989,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,551,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

