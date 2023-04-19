Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.57). 9,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 61,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.56).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £273.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,676.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.
Read More
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.