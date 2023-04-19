Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.57). 9,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 61,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £273.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,676.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

