TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($27.35) and last traded at GBX 2,220 ($27.47). Approximately 61,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 64,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,230 ($27.60).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,334.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,198.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.