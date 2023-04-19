Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Down 4%

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,524% from the average daily volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

