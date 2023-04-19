Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Down 4%

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,524% from the average daily volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.
About Telkom SA SOC
Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telkom SA SOC (TLKGY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.