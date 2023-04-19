TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.14 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $208.09 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00065946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001301 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,405,070 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,243,263 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

