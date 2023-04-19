TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Hits $206.22 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $206.22 million and $15.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,403,396 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,237,018 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.