Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

