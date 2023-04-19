Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,974.07 on Major Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.64 million and $6.59 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $1,974.07 or 0.06734855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

