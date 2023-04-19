Tezos Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $993.92 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,085,588 coins and its circulating supply is 934,827,067 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

