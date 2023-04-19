The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

