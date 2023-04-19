The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.32. 1,930,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,575. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $187.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.