The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in March

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 794,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

