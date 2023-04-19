The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

CLX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

