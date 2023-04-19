The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NYSE KO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 2,617,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177,904. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $275.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

