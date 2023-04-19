The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $36.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.89. 2,603,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,815. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.79.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $219,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

