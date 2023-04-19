The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.92. The stock had a trading volume of 506,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,150. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day moving average is $346.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

