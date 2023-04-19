The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.40

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.29), with a volume of 544,407 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.31 million, a PE ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 1.34.

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

