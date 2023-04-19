The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Reduced by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.83.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

