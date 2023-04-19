The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 675.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. 843,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.