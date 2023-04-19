The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 404,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

