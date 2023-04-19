Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 1,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thinkific Labs to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

