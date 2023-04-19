Threshold 24 Hour Volume Hits $49.86 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $348.80 million and $49.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,254.70 or 1.00018614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03722201 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $30,376,721.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

