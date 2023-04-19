Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.45 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $356.72 million and approximately $47.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,403.80 or 0.99988559 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03722201 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $30,376,721.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.