Thungela Resources Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 178.28 (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 178.28 ($2.21) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
TGA stock opened at GBX 887.77 ($10.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 776.50 ($9.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($23.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 915.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,176.37.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.