Thungela Resources Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 178.28 (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 178.28 ($2.21) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

TGA stock opened at GBX 887.77 ($10.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 776.50 ($9.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($23.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 915.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,176.37.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

