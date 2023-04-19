Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 345106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

TWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1329394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

