Tobam Acquires 562 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tobam raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 214.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

