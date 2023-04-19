Tobam Sells 4,574 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $93,351,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 334.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after buying an additional 867,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 101.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,538,000 after buying an additional 595,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

REG opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.