Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 535,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,838. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

