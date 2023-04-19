Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Barclays worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barclays by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 3,176,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

See Also

