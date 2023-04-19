Todd Asset Management LLC Has $23.98 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 3.3 %
British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,883. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
