Todd Asset Management LLC Has $85.04 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 2.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $85,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 1,033,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,678. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

