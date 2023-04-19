Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,704 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vipshop worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vipshop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 606,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

