Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of NVR worth $29,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVR stock traded down $12.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5,817.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,844.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,338.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,843.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.