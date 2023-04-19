TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 7.2% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.51. 604,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 368,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske lowered shares of TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.891 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.13%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

