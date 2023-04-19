TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TPCO Price Performance
GRAMF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,774. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
TPCO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.