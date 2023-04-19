TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPCO Price Performance

GRAMF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,774. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Get TPCO alerts:

TPCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.