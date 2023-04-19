Tranquility Partners LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VDE stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.43. 230,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,195. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

